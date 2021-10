With the Braves up 2-0, there’s no guarantee this series even goes past four games. However, I would be willing to bet a large chunk of change that’s not the case. The Braves have lost nine straight at Dodger Stadium — a place where the Dodgers have dominated over the years. This series is far from over, and if the Braves take their foot off of the gas, even for just a second, they’ll face the same fate as last season. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at how the pitching matchups could shake out for the remainder of the NLCS.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO