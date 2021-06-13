Cancel
Accidents

Naked Brooklyn mom tosses newborn, 2-year-old out window before jumping herself

By FoxNewsFeeds
WGMD Radio
 10 days ago

A deranged Brooklyn mom “tired of being by herself” allegedly tossed her newborn baby daughter and 2-year-old son out of a second-floor apartment window Saturday morning.

www.wgmd.com
#Brooklyn#Newborn Baby#Deranged#Accident
Brooklyn, NYblackroommedia.com

Woman throws infant, toddler and herself out of apartment window

BROOKLYN, NY- A woman threw her two children out of her apartment window before jumping out herself, Saturday morning. The NYPD says officers responded to a call, finding a 4-week-old female infant, a 2-year-old and the 24-year-old mother on the sidewalk with “trauma” on their bodies. The mother pushed her...
Elizabeth, NJKESQ

3-year-old boy dies after window fall, dog attack

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) — A 3-year-old boy died after he fell out a window of his New Jersey home Wednesday and was then attacked by a pair of dogs in the backyard. The tragic and horrific incident happened on South 5th Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. Police say...
Teen Girl Dies After Faulty Elevator Shoots Up 30 Floors With Her Trapped Inside

A teenage girl in China lost her life this week after an elevator malfunctioned and shot up 30 floors while she was trapped inside. Newsweek reports that the incident took place Sunday night in Zhanjiang, a coastal city in the province of Guangdong. The victim became trapped inside the elevator between the first floor and basement level.
Chattanooga Daily News

Dad watches crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

A Michigan father witnessed the traffic accident that claimed the lives of two of his daughter’s on Father’s Day, according to reports. In a cruel twist of fate, he was driving in a vehicle ahead of his two girls, and so saw the accident that played out through his rear-view mirror. The fatal crash was cause when a 21-year-old woman driving a Mercury Montego maneuvered to avoid hitting another car and ended up crossing the median, ultimately colliding head-on with an oncoming Prius instead.
Five Reasons Having a Five-Year-Old is Like Having a Newborn

Five. Man, it’s wild. It has me all sorts of frazzled. The more I’ve thought about it the more I’ve realized that having a five-year-old son makes me feel almost exactly like I did when he was a newborn. It’s kind of caught me off guard. So hopefully this will either prepare you for what’s coming as you snuggle your sweet baby or it will bring back memories of the “chaos that is five.” I don’t know if this will apply to my daughter when she’s five. I’ll let you know next year. But for right now, in this season, I feel the similarities between the two ages like you wouldn’t believe. So, here are five reasons five-year-olds are like newborns:
Uninsured Driver Caught Doing 102mph

An uninsured driver has been caught speeding after overtaking a police car on a Kent motorway. The driver went past an unmarked police car whilst doing 102mph. He was stopped by police on the M20 between junctions 1 and 2. The male driver was not on the insurance of the...