Naked Brooklyn mom tosses newborn, 2-year-old out window before jumping herself

Five. Man, it’s wild. It has me all sorts of frazzled. The more I’ve thought about it the more I’ve realized that having a five-year-old son makes me feel almost exactly like I did when he was a newborn. It’s kind of caught me off guard. So hopefully this will either prepare you for what’s coming as you snuggle your sweet baby or it will bring back memories of the “chaos that is five.” I don’t know if this will apply to my daughter when she’s five. I’ll let you know next year. But for right now, in this season, I feel the similarities between the two ages like you wouldn’t believe. So, here are five reasons five-year-olds are like newborns: