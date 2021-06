As a student in the Verona Area School District, Beata Nelson recalls writing assignments declaring her future goal to become an Olympic swimmer. After battling an eating disorder after graduating from Verona Area High School and seeing her mother fight cancer, she swam in the 2016 Olympic trials, but didn’t have the performances she expected. Now, in her second go-around, Nelson is looking for a breakthrough performance at the U.S. Olympic Swim Team trials starting on Sunday, June 13, at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.