Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance gets a new gameplay explainer video

Wizards of the Coast announces more crossover material with a brand new Magic The Gathering supplement for Dungeons and Dragons. The announcement came through a page listing at D&D Beyond. The name of the supplement is Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, and it will allow players to create characters and face unique challenges based on the recent Magic set, Strixhaven. While the store page itself doesn't give any details regarding new creatures or even new subclasses for players to mess around with, there is a pre-order bonus that includes new customization for your digital character sheet as well as Strixhaven-themed digital dice when using the D&D Beyond app. The book will be available on November 16th and will cost $29.99.