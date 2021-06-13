Cancel
Video Games

Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance gets a new gameplay explainer video

By Stuart Thomas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDungeons and Dragons is going through a bit of a resurgence at the moment, and like the Warhammer series seems to be coming out with a new video game multiple times a year. Thankfully, publisher Wizards of the Coast has released a brand new gameplay explainer video for their upcoming co-op Action brawler.

