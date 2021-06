As a new study about space travel emerges, we learn how our immune system is affected by something known as microgravity. It’s not a secret anymore. Astronauts became sick with various infections or with colds within just a week of returning home. Some have even experienced some strange cases of re-activation of dormant viruses, which could be the worst-case scenario. How much our immune system could have to suffer while space travelling has never been before questioned. But that’s about to change.