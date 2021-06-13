Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Motley Fool winners: Western Union was the answer to last week's question

Erie Times-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following people correctly responded that Western Union was the answer to last week's Motley Fool trivia question: Jared Daly, Barbara Alonge, Mike Roesch, Roger Aaron, Bill Detter, Susan Gomolchak, Steven Erhartic, Christine Beach, Carolyn N. Schenker, Len Jefferson, Val Crofoot, Sheryl Carpenter, Kathy Martin, Keith and Laura Farnham, Tim Beyer, Marcel P. Ferrere, Ted Kruza, Jill Gomes, Peggy Alexander, Gregory L. Swanson, Martin J. Farrell, John Dundon, Vance L. Duncan III, Chris Kohler, Sam and Karen Amendola, Mark Koziorowski, Jerry Lutz, Maria Parker, Ann Holby, Malcolm Pollard, Chuck Zukowski Jr., Dale and Diane Schlosser, Bernie Smith, Dick Forbes, Dave Halas, Bob Schroeck, Rita Fronzaglia, Greg Tower and Beverly Zarella.

www.goerie.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Union#Jim Martin Timesnews Com#Erie Times News#Erie Pa 16534
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Smith
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.