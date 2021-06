The Phillies' enjoyable hot streak could only last for so long, and that doesn't only apply to winning and losing. Sure, after winning a series over the Nationals, winning a series over the Braves with two walk-offs, and sweeping the Yankees, hopes were high that the team's success could somehow carry over into a difficult road test against the Dodgers. But the Phillies have not only lost two in a row and gone 2-20 with runners in scoring position over that pair of losses, but they've also lost some key members of the lineup for varying lengths of time.