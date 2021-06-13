Cancel
San Antonio, TX

211 SPAATZ ST, San Antonio TX 78211

charlesjuarez.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment Opportunity in a GREAT Location. This home is conveniently located between IH-35 and Loop 410. Just a few blocks from Palo Alto College and minutes away from Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Front the house has 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Utility Room, and 2 Full Baths. This property comes with a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Living/Kitchen apartment at the rear of the house, which can easily be converted to be part of the main house. Please verify measurements. Sold AS-IS. Thanks for showing!

www.charlesjuarez.net
