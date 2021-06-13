Local politicians need to do a better job at keeping their constituents informed

If all politics are local, where are the local politicians on local issues?. There are those who like to say that all politics are local, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in the most recent years. We have political candidates who no longer participate in local forums or debates and rarely seem to engage the public outside of paid fundraising events. They don’t encounter those who question their platform, policy or position on issues. They release short video snippets of their campaign positions where there’s no opportunity to engage them. We have elected representatives that don’t respond to constituent inquiries outside of canned email responses that seldom address the actual topic of inquiry, and too many fail to return phone calls. Many make little to no effort to even keep their constituents informed on their positions on important local issues.