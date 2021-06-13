Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windcrest, TX

218 DRIFTWIND DR, Windcrest TX 78239

charlesjuarez.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to an incredibly well kept gem in Windcrest sitting on a peaceful parcel with over .25 of an acre with a full privacy fence. This property has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a Florida room, and large living area with a fireplace. The roof and HVAC are all relatively new and have been serviced since they have been installed. There is a extra living space that also has AC for your extra family gatherings. The backyard has an enclosed room they used to keep plants alive during freezes and a sheshed in the back. The garage is a single garage with enough space inside to fit two cars, along with a driveway to fit 2 more. Also street parking available when needed. You are also less than a minute away from the tennis courts! Come check out this beautifully kept home in Windcrest....you may just love it!

www.charlesjuarez.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Windcrest, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Living Space#Driftwind#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic. The White House said the...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.