218 DRIFTWIND DR, Windcrest TX 78239

Welcome to an incredibly well kept gem in Windcrest sitting on a peaceful parcel with over .25 of an acre with a full privacy fence. This property has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a Florida room, and large living area with a fireplace. The roof and HVAC are all relatively new and have been serviced since they have been installed. There is a extra living space that also has AC for your extra family gatherings. The backyard has an enclosed room they used to keep plants alive during freezes and a sheshed in the back. The garage is a single garage with enough space inside to fit two cars, along with a driveway to fit 2 more. Also street parking available when needed. You are also less than a minute away from the tennis courts! Come check out this beautifully kept home in Windcrest....you may just love it!