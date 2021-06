GKCU is pleased to announce recent staff promotions to serve our members. Melissa Poindexter has been named Director of Training and Development for the credit union. In her position, Poindexter is responsible for training and onboarding for all new hires, as well as continual education and development for existing employees at all five branches. She assists with the development and implementation of credit union procedures and ongoing updates to branch operations. She lives in Georgetown with her husband and three children.