Like most shows on TV, The CW’s Legacies has had to grapple with insane new realities thanks to the initial COVID shutdown back in March of 2020, and then the realities of filming during a pandemic throughout the following year. It’s also led to a season that started with four episodes left over from Season 2, and then was rather abruptly shortened to 16 episodes. The final four are being filmed now, but will air in the Fall when the show returns for Season 4.