Baccarat is not a complicated game. In fact the objective is quite simple. The winning hand is going to be the closest to a total of nine. What may confuse some individuals at first is that the card game is played against the house rather than the other players at the table. You also have specific bets that you can place. The bets are where the game actually has some excitement. First let’s look at how the game is played before we get into the strategy.