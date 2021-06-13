Cancel
Public Safety

Ransomware Attacks Don’t Only Happen To Other Organizations…

By Enrique Dans
Forbes
Forbes
The growing number of ransomware cases in recent years highlights the importance of implementing a security culture in organizations, even more so when, due to the pandemic, many people have switched to working from home without taking the right precautions and having thus generated many vulnerabilities. While some of the organizations affected have refused to pay and have been able to save most of their data thanks to the use of backup copies, in many other cases we have seen major interruptions in their operations or the payment of large ransoms.

