Every picture tells a story mucus

Posted by 
American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgLl8_0aSsMVbm00
Image by Hatice EROL from Pixabay

The New England Journal of Medicine published a great medical image this week from our nasal friend, or at least a runny nasal friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EBe7_0aSsMVbm00

This is the typical pattern of healthy mucus, a chemical composite of water, electrolytes, and glycoproteins (sugars attached to proteins)

“When there is a balance of these nonaqueous components in healthy mucus, the evaporation of water can lead to crystallization of the electrolytes, and fern formation occurs.”

The mucus found in our noses and respiratory passages form the first physical defense against intruders, be they biologic like COVID-19 or particulate, like soot. The mucus traps these particles and cilia, microscopic hairlike parts of the outer cell wall, push the mucus up and out of our respiratory tract into our mouth and nose, where they may be disposed of by a swallow or a timely tissue.

Source: NEJM Ferning in Nasal Mucus DOI: 10.1056/NEJMicm2034441

ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/
