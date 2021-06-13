Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

The Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen, who almost died after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at the Euro 2020 tournament on Saturday, has released a message from hospital to say: “I’m fine—under the circumstances.” The midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch after collapsing during a match against Finland and is still recovering in a Copenhagen hospital. In a tweet posted by the Danish Football Association, Eriksen thanked fans for their support. “I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”