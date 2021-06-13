Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated
(Reuters) -Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta has dismissed suggestions that club midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was hospitalised after collapsing in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday, had previously contracted COVID-19. Eriksen, 29, collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match near the touchline after a Denmark throw-in and was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch, with officials later saying the player was stable and awake.www.srnnews.com