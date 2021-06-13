Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

srnnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta has dismissed suggestions that club midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was hospitalised after collapsing in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday, had previously contracted COVID-19. Eriksen, 29, collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match near the touchline after a Denmark throw-in and was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch, with officials later saying the player was stable and awake.

www.srnnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Fabrice Muamba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Reuters#University Of London#Danish#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
News Break
World
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
News Break
BBC
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Agent of Inter Milan star Lukaku responds to Chelsea interest

The agent of Romelu Lukaku has responded to transfer interest in his client. The Inter Milan striker is being targeted by former club Chelsea. Lukaku himself has recently spoken about his joy of playing for Inter. And his agent, Federico Pastorello, has reiterated that sentiment. "Romelu is happy at Inter,"...
Soccerhealthleadersmedia.com

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen 'was gone' after on-field cardiac arrest, doctor says

Christian Eriksen, the Danish soccer star who collapsed on the field during a European Championship match Saturday, suffered a cardiac arrest and "was gone" before he was resuscitated with a defibrillator, his team's doctor said. Eriksen, 29, a midfielder, was stable and "continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the Danish Football Union said Sunday in a statement posted to Twitter. It said Eriksen "sent his greetings to his teammates."
UEFATribal Football

Marotta: Eriksen in contact with Inter Milan teammates

Inter Milan GM Beppe Marotta says Christian Eriksen has been in contact with his Nerazzurri teammates. The midfielder collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen this evening and required CPR before he was finally stretchered off, conscious and alert, after 15 minutes of treatment. “We watched the...
UEFAkeirradnedge.com

Eriksen did suffer a cardiac arrest, says the Denmark team doctor

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen has said that midfielder and captain Christian Eriksen did suffer a cardiac arrest in the first half of Saturday’s interrupted 1-0 defeat by Finland. Boesen, who led the resuscitation efforts after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, told a media briefing that ”he was gone”...
Soccerrock947.com

Soccer-Denmark’s Eriksen undergoing detailed examinations, says agent

(Reuters) – Christian Eriksen’s agent said the player is undergoing detailed examinations after the Denmark international collapsed with a cardiac arrest during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match against Finland on Saturday. “We all want to understand what happened to him and he wants to as well. The doctors are...
Public Health101greatgoals.com

Lies spread linking Christian Eriksen collapse to Covid-19 vaccinations

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Christian Eriksen following his horrendous collapse in the match against Finland on Saturday night. As we await further updates on Eriksen’s health, a disgraceful, stomach-turning lie is beginning to spread on social media. Some are spreading the wholly false news that...
UEFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Peter Schmeichel Says UEFA Didn't Give Denmark The Choice Not To Play After Christian Eriksen Collapsed

Peter Schmeichel has revealed that Denmark and Finland players weren't given the option not to play on following Christian Eriksen's collapse on Saturday. The world was shocked by the images of Eriksen,who collapsed late in the first half of the two sides' Euro 2020 opener, as his teammates formed a circle around him to give the midfielder and the medics privacy as they performed CPR.
SoccerNBC Sports

‘We should not have played’ after Eriksen collapsed, Denmark coach says

Kasper Hjulmand is, first and foremost, thankful for the health and hopeful recovery of Christian Eriksen following the Danish star’s mid-game medical emergency on Saturday, but Denmark head coach has now revealed that he regrets his team’s decision to continue and complete the game less than two hours later. “No,...
Soccerbywire.news

Soccer-Dutch team shocked by Eriksen collapse, coach De Boer says

AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands team and staff were shocked by the collapse of Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen on Saturday, but were ready to take on Ukraine in their Euro 2020 opener on Sunday, Dutch coach Frank de Boer said shortly before kickoff. "Everybody was shocked", De Boer told Dutch TV....
SoccerPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Stricken Danish Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Says He’s Feeling ‘Fine,’ Ready to ‘Cheer on the Boys’

The Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen, who almost died after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at the Euro 2020 tournament on Saturday, has released a message from hospital to say: “I’m fine—under the circumstances.” The midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch after collapsing during a match against Finland and is still recovering in a Copenhagen hospital. In a tweet posted by the Danish Football Association, Eriksen thanked fans for their support. “I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”
UEFAbesoccer.com

Christian Eriksen messaged Inter's WhatsApp group, says CEO Marotta

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said Denmark international Christian Eriksen has been in contact with his Nerazzurri team-mates. Christian Eriksen has been in contact with his Inter team-mates as he recovers from a worrying collapse in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland, the club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has said. There were...
UEFAtheScore

Eriksen showed no signs of health problem, says Inter Milan doctor

Milan, June 13, 2021 (AFP) - Denmark international Christian Eriksen showed no hint of any underlying health condition, Inter Milan's team doctor said Sunday, after the midfielder's collapse in Copenhagen. Midfielder Eriksen, 29, remained in hospital but is in a "stable" condition as he undergoes further tests after his dramatic...
UEFAbywire.news

Soccer-Arduous season may have led to Eriksen's collapse, says Croatia's Dalic

ZAGREB - A long club season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a draining Euro 2020 tournament build-up could have contributed to Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's horrific collapse, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said on Monday. The 29-year old Denmark midfielder is in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest during...
UEFAsempreinter.com

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta: “Christian Eriksen Wrote To Us Straight Away To Say He Was Okay”

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has clarified the way information travelled around the Inter camp after Christian Eriksen’s medical emergency on Saturday evening, according to a report in the Italian broadcast media last night. — Whilst doing an interview withRai, Beppe Marotta said how grateful he was that Christian Eriksen was so quick to contact the club and let them know he was out of danger.
UEFAWNCY

Soccer-‘I’m fine under the circumstances’, says Denmark’s Eriksen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s Christian Eriksen said he was feeling “fine — under the circumstances” and expressed gratitude for the flood of messages he had received after he suffered a cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday. His first public comment since the collapse on the pitch came...