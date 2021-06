When the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was first authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 27, most experts believed it would be a game-changer. Not only did the Johnson & Johnson vaccine require only one dose—unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose vaccines—it was versatile, easy to transport, and could be stored at refrigerated temperatures. Despite these factors in its favor, why did the Johnson & Johnson vaccine fail to reach as many people as the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna?