Celebrating The Afro-Caribbean Diaspora At The Garden Of Resilience

The Garden Of Resilience harvested it’s first crop of the season and brought forward two new initiatives on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Local elected officials came out to support the garden. The event highlighted a new community sculpture by Yvonne Shortt and the development of the garden’s first Hydroponic Tower by Jason Harris. Shortt’s sculpture placed in the garden was part of her Afro-Pick Series. The community sculpture focused on memories of flowers, and featured the stories of youth from Southeast Queens. The stories were captured through audio and accessed through a QR code. This concept was facilitated by Tiffany Thomas of DIVAS for Social Justice. DIVAS for Social Justice serves as steward of Garden Of Resilience.