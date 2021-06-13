Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Celebrating The Afro-Caribbean Diaspora At The Garden Of Resilience

By Clarisa James
laurelton.nyc
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garden Of Resilience harvested it’s first crop of the season and brought forward two new initiatives on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Local elected officials came out to support the garden. The event highlighted a new community sculpture by Yvonne Shortt and the development of the garden’s first Hydroponic Tower by Jason Harris. Shortt’s sculpture placed in the garden was part of her Afro-Pick Series. The community sculpture focused on memories of flowers, and featured the stories of youth from Southeast Queens. The stories were captured through audio and accessed through a QR code. This concept was facilitated by Tiffany Thomas of DIVAS for Social Justice. DIVAS for Social Justice serves as steward of Garden Of Resilience.

www.laurelton.nyc
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Society
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Vegetables#Social Justice#Afro Caribbean Diaspora#National Grid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Society
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.