Opinion: Tom Hanks Is A Non-Racist. It's Time For Him To Be Anti-Racist

This all started with a guest essay by Tom Hanks for The New York Times called "You Should Learn the Truth About the Tulsa Race Massacre," in which Hanks made the case for a more widespread teaching of American history involving Black Americans, especially of events like the Tulsa Race Massacre. He wrote: "History was mostly written by white people about white people like me, and the entertainment industry, which helps shape what is history and what is forgotten, did the same. That includes projects of mine."