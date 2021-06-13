Cancel
Opinion: Tom Hanks Is A Non-Racist. It's Time For Him To Be Anti-Racist

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 9 days ago
First, I must note how much I love Tom Hanks as a performer, Hollywood citizen and all-around stand-up guy. Of course, he's a consummate actor, with two Oscars and starring roles in landmark films such as Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. He's been an outspoken advocate for gay rights and environmentalism. He even helped us get through the pandemic, setting a graceful, confident example when he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities publicly revealed to have COVID-19.

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
Celebritiesamericasnewshub.com

Tom Hanks the Latest Vicitm of NPR’s Ritual Shaming

Few movie stars have been more exalted than Tom Hanks. You’d never expect a guy with his nice-guy branding to get a strong slap in the face in the political arena. But Hanks penned a “guest essay” for The New York Times lecturing on racism, which opened him up for a shaming from the left.
NFLTimes News

Tom Hanks a new target of cancel culture mob

When it comes to producing wartime film classics, the works of producers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielbergs are unparalleled. They collaborated to produce three of the greatest World War II screen dramas ever made - the 1998 World War II film “Saving Private Ryan,” in which Hanks starred; the 2001 television miniseries “Band of Brothers”; and “The Pacific,” a 2010 World War II miniseries.
CelebritiesNPR

BONUS: Tom Hanks, Fox News, And A Debate About Whiteness In Hollywood

This all started with a guest essay by Tom Hanks for The New York Times called "You Should Learn the Truth About the Tulsa Race Massacre," in which Hanks made the case for a more widespread teaching of American history involving Black Americans, especially of events like the Tulsa Race Massacre. He wrote: "History was mostly written by white people about white people like me, and the entertainment industry, which helps shape what is history and what is forgotten, did the same. That includes projects of mine."
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Tom Hanks Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

Take one of the greatest directors to pick up a megaphone and pair him with an actor widely lauded as one of the most talented, acclaimed and popular movie stars of the modern era, and you’re almost guaranteed a certain level of quality. Based on their reputations, then, it’s no surprise that the collaborations between Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have almost always delivered.
CelebritiesMedia Matters

No, Tom Hanks has not been “cancelled”

Deggans begins his piece with high praise for Hanks as an actor, and the praise continues throughout the remainder of the article. The point of Deggans' well-written article, framed around Hanks’ recent op-ed for the Times, is more about how Hollywood, as an industry, too often raises the perspectives of white Americans to the exclusion of Black perspectives -- and not about Hanks personally.
POTUSThe Guardian

Fox News claims NPR wants to ‘cancel’ Tom Hanks over Tulsa op-ed

Tom Hanks remained uncanceled on Tuesday despite a push by Fox News to say he had been, in the latest episode of a brewing controversy over how history is taught in America. Online and on air, Fox News focused on a column by Eric Deggans of NPR, written in response to the actor’s well-received New York Times essay about the Tulsa race massacre and other atrocities and headlined: “Tom Hanks Is A Non-Racist. It’s Time For Him To Be Anti-Racist.”
Posted by
Nicole Akers

Hollywood: Cancel Culture Comes for Tom Hanks

Tom HanksTom Hanks: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tom_Hanks_2014.jpg, royalty-free. Hollywood, CA--Tom Hanks is likely shaking his head from his Hollywood home, wondering how his efforts to do good can be so badly misinterpreted. Tom Hanks goes synonymously with an all-American good guy and household name. He’s one of my personal favorite movie guys . When you see his name in the headlines, you can safely assume that good news will follow.
Celebritiesdweb.news

Jessica Kahal Got Several Opportunities to Showcase her Talent

San Diego, California Jun 22, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Jessica Kahal considers herself highly fortunate to have got several opportunities to showcase her talent. She has performed globally in a variety of genres from jazz, pop, chamber, orchestral, classical solo, and more. She has been a part of her high school...
RelationshipsPosted by
Newsweek

How Anti-Racist Activism Affects Interracial Couples Like Us | Opinion

This year marks the 54th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court decision that struck down U.S. laws against interracial marriage. Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage we celebrate every year on June 12, were an interracial marriage that changed America, whose love forced a court to rule that "distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry" are "odious to a free people."