Utica, MI

'Lights out' Megan Nuechterlein leads Dakota to regional softball championship

By Chuck Klonke For MediaNews Group
Macomb Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd Utica coach Deonna Giacona to the list of folks who wouldn’t be surprised to see Dakota in the state Division I softball championship game next weekend. “I expect we’ll be seeing them in the state finals,” Giacona said after the Cougars defeated the Chieftains 5-1 in the regional final Saturday at Ford. “That’s awesome for us because we’re both in the MAC (Macomb Area Conference). If we lose to a team that’s going to states, I’m OK with it.”

Utica, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Utica, MI
