'Lights out' Megan Nuechterlein leads Dakota to regional softball championship

Add Utica coach Deonna Giacona to the list of folks who wouldn’t be surprised to see Dakota in the state Division I softball championship game next weekend. “I expect we’ll be seeing them in the state finals,” Giacona said after the Cougars defeated the Chieftains 5-1 in the regional final Saturday at Ford. “That’s awesome for us because we’re both in the MAC (Macomb Area Conference). If we lose to a team that’s going to states, I’m OK with it.”