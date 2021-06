OMAHA – Phoebe Bacon said she never imagined making the U.S. Olympic team in the women's 200-meter backstroke. Most people couldn't imagine Regan Smith not making it. Yet that's what happened Saturday in perhaps the biggest upset at the Olympic trials. Smith, the world record holder from Lakeville, finished third behind Rhyan White and Bacon in the finals of the 200 back and will not swim that race at the Olympics. She ended her week at the trials with spots in two events for the Tokyo Summer Games, in the 100 backstroke and 200 butterfly, and could swim medley relays as well.