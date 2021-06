Gianluigi Buffon returns to Parma, exactly twenty years after the end of his first adventure in the Duchy. The Carrara extreme defender is the first signing of the 2021/22 season, a sensational arrival that is naturally due to the desire of the former national team captain to get back in the game and bring back to Serie A a square he is very close to. Below is the official press release issued by the Crusader club: