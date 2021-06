Summer has started in Europe: travel restrictions are ending, beaches and bars are waving, and Greece is particularly keen to fill them with vacationers. Greece is the European country which depends the most on tourists for its national wealth. In non-Covid time, the sector generates a fifth of Greece’s GDP and employs one in six workers. But the sector has been shaken by the pandemic, this after a decade of austerity and financial crisis from which companies and banks have still not fully recovered.