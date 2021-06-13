SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are preying on people's vanity and charitable hearts through a social media influencer ruse. Here's how the scam works, according the the Better Business Bureau. Someone will message you on Instagram claiming to be with a charity. They'll ask you if you'd like to be a model or brand ambassador to promote the charity. Then, the person will send you what they claim is a discount code for a product they'd like you to wear for the promotion. They say the money from the sale also benefits the charity. Even with the discount code the price is high but you think it's for a good cause so you buy it anyway.