Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

By Heather Good
WTHI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are preying on people's vanity and charitable hearts through a social media influencer ruse. Here's how the scam works, according the the Better Business Bureau. Someone will message you on Instagram claiming to be with a charity. They'll ask you if you'd like to be a model or brand ambassador to promote the charity. Then, the person will send you what they claim is a discount code for a product they'd like you to wear for the promotion. They say the money from the sale also benefits the charity. Even with the discount code the price is high but you think it's for a good cause so you buy it anyway.

www.wthitv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Influencer#Media Companies#Wthi#Bbb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
Beaumont, TXfox4beaumont.com

Problem Solvers: Psychic scams on social media

BEAUMONT (FOX4) — The Better Business Bureau is sending out a scam alert, warning consumers about no-show psychics on social media. In the scam, consumers book a session and pay using a digital wallet app like CashApp. Even though an appointment is made, the psychic doesn't show up. And when...
Religionresourceumc.org

Podcasts on Social Media

Listen to these specially selected podcasts and let experts offer insights about using social media for ministry. Can You Be Social and Spiritual Too? - Hear how social media sites can help us keep up with our spiritual lives. Making Connections: Give Love 2020 - Hear how a Global Missions...
Religionresourceumc.org

Follow Us on Social Media

United Methodist Communications is charged to communicate the ministry United Methodist Church. We offer multiple social channels that speak into specific areas of ministry. Stay informed and equipped by following these channels that meet your specific needs. Instagram:. Pinterest:. YouTube:. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Social media is more than being social. It’s a...
Jobscoroflot.com

Sydney Social Media Internship

We are an award-winning, full-service marketing agency and express our values of authentic, bold, curious, effective and fun through what we do. As an agency we want to give back to the next generation of marketers and designers. As our design interns you’ll work alongside our Senior Graphic Designer and Senior Marketing Manager.
Internetk3tan.com

Decentralised Social Media

Deplatforming and censorship is what ends up happening in a centralised environment. When one entity is the server (or host) for the masses, that one entity has the ability to curate what large numbers of people see and don't see. They have the ability to edit narratives to how they see fit. They are able to collect the data uploaded to their server and do what they want with it, including selling it for profit and invading their users' privacy.
Public SafetyMMORPG News

9 Social Media Scams to prevent: here find tips pt.2

That wouldnвЂ™t desire to make a complete great deal of cash quickly, along with small work? In frauds such as these, youвЂ™re contacted or see an ad on social media marketing by having an offer to вЂњearn thousandsвЂќ for вЂњguaranteed income.вЂќ As soon as you react or reach away, youвЂ™re asked to offer information that is personal spend a cost or purchase a beginner kit. You may be told, вЂњWeвЂ™ll require your money quantity so we can deposit your checks.вЂќ The scammer slowly tries to get you to trust them through gradual back and forth communication. Be dubious of:
Public Safetyunleashcb.com

A Cautionary Tale: Social Media Impersonation

The unfortunate truth is that most of us know someone or have fallen victim ourselves to online social media scams. While most social media platforms say that impersonation is against their community guideless, so many fake accounts still exist online. The Council Bluffs CVB’s Facebook page fell victim to this...
Beauty & Fashioninternships.com

VIDEO EDITOR /Social media only

PLEASE NOTE : due to the heavy volume of candidates , we apologize if we are not able to reply to you. do not hesitate resending your resume and cover letter . Must be 18 and older!. TASKS. - Utilize layout software to assemble text, photographs and other content in...
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Social Media Experience Stores

After launching the Selfie Factory for the Instagram and TikTok generation, The O2 decided to create a new sister brand called Tikky Town. The first-of-its-kind funhouse in the UK provides an interactive experience centered around capturing content with the aim of sharing it on social media and for this reason, it's called a "content playground for big kids."
Cell PhonesLight Stalking

Minutiae Aspires to Be the “Anti-Social” Social Media App

While there’s no shortage of social media apps out there, they all seem to drive towards the same thing and that’s constant content in perpetuity. But what if you turned that business model on its head and, instead, asked users to submit a picture taken upon receiving a randomly scheduled prompt to do so. Not only does this eliminate the curated and staged element present in so many Instagram photographs (even the seemingly spontaneous ones), but also it probably results in some overwhelmingly mundane content.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Scams that start on social media • Idyllwild Town Crier | #socialmedia

Scammers are hiding out on social media, using ads and offers to market their scams, according to people’s reports to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a new Data Spotlight (www.ftc.gov/news-events/blogs/data-spotlight/2020/10/scams-starting-social-media-proliferate-early-2020). In the first six months of 2020, people reported losing a record high of almost $117 million to scams that started on social media. People sent money to online sellers that didn’t deliver, to romance scammers, and for phony offers of financial help.
Internetmidfloridanewspapers.com

Social media insights

The Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter will host guest speaker Anthony Morrison, two-time senior social media producer for Good Morning America, in an interactive chat June 16 via Zoom. The virtual program will be held at noon. It is free for FPRA members and $10 for the public....
Internetlinuxfoundation.org

Social Media Link Aggrigator

Need a way to put all of your social media links and profiles into one easy to distribute profile?. InLink is offering a completely free social media link aggregator tool.
Internetirmagazine.com

How to deal with rumors on social media

An email arrives from one of your institutional investors. Attached is a screengrab of a social media post that makes harmful claims against your company. The investor wants to check with you whether there is any truth to the allegations. This has happened on multiple occasions to Winnie Lei, senior...
Retailwtyefm.com

BBB Warns of Social Security Scam

(Undated) – As Americans get older they become bigger targets for scammers. The Social Security Administration is warning of scams targeting the elderly. According to Social Security Administration Public Affairs Specialist, Jack Myers, scammers have begun producing fake badges for themselves to appear legit. He says the scammers will then...