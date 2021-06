IPL 2021 & T20 World Cup – BCCI Meeting in Mumbai: The top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is slated to meet in Mumbai this week to take final call on the T20 World Cup in India. According to the information available, BCCI officials will assess the current Covid-19 situation and check the feasibility of hosting T20 World Cup in India. It is worth noting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has given a deadline of June 28th to BCCI for the final decision on World Cup in India. Other than this, BCCI officials will also discuss the final dates for IPL 2021 Phase 2 and status of dialogue with international cricket boards in regard to the players availability for the rest of the league.