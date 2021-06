Katie Ledecky has made it clear why she's the most decorated woman in swimming history as she secures her spot for her third Olympic Games. The 24-year-old swimmer will compete at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the 400m freestyle on Monday at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha. Following the race, Ledecky admitted to NBC Sports that "it wasn't the best-feeling 400" for her, clocking in at 4:01.27, just five seconds over the world record she set at the Rio Olympics - a record she's held and lowered twice since 2014.