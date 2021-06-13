Double delight for Mu, Sturgis and Cockrell on final day of NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- Christina Aragon is set to run in another final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Aragon, a former Billings Senior star now in her senior season at Stanford, placed fourth in the second heat of the women's 1,500-meter race at Hayward Field on Thursday. The top five placers in each of the two heats, plus the next two fastest times regardless of heat, advanced to the final, which will be run on Saturday.