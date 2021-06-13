Cancel
Double delight for Mu, Sturgis and Cockrell on final day of NCAA Championships

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS teenager Athing Mu wrapped up her 2021 collegiate season with a pair of record-breaking performances on the final day of the NCAA Championships in Eugene on Saturday (12). The Texas A&M student, who is undefeated outdoors over 400m and 800m this year, opted to focus on the shorter event in Eugene. After a comfortable 51.04 heat victory on Thursday, she dominated the final and won by more than a second, breaking her own collegiate and North American U20 record with 49.57.

EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks navigated through rain showers and sun breaks Wednesday to an uneven first day of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field. This was the first time that county coronavirus regulations have allowed more than a handful of fans into Hayward, which was reconstructed in a two-year project said to cost more than $200 million.