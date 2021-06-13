Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

At 100 years old, Edmund Gordon thinks the key to schooling starts at home

By Laura Meckler
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmund W. Gordon has been thinking about child well-being for a long time. A respected scholar, a founding father of the Head Start preschool program and expert on educational testing, Gordon has been called the premier Black psychologist of his generation. He has published 18 books and is an emeritus professor at not one, but two Ivy League schools — Yale University and Teachers College at Columbia.

www.washingtonpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Schooling#K 12 School#Public Schools#Black People#Yale University#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Amazon
Related
David Dinkinsgettingsmart.com

Celebrating Edmund W. Gordon

A Soliloquy on Viewing the Life of Professor Edmund W. Gordon from the First Decade of His Second Century. “Dr. Edmund W. Gordon has been one of the leading intellectuals in the field of education for longer than I have been alive. I have the privilege of counting him as one of my mentors and guides for over 30 years. From the first time I met him at Yale University, I was impressed not only by his towering intellect but his warmth, compassion, and humanity. As a young scholar just beginning my career in academia, I learned through his example that intellectual greatness does not have to be accompanied by arrogance and self-centeredness. Throughout his long distinguished career, Dr. Gordon has demonstrated a deep commitment to using his scholarship in service of justice and the betterment of society. For this reason, the 100th anniversary of his birth is a moment when I and countless others must give thanks for all that Edmund W. Gordon has done, personally and professionally, to advance education and justice.”
Bainbridge, GAWCTV

78-year-old Bainbridge woman tackles nursing school

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Your first semester in college can be a scary time, whether you’re 17 or 78, but a Georgia grandmother says she left those fears in the dust, thinking “I’ll tackle anything!”. Helen Yates King just completed the Certified Nurse’s Aide program at a local technical college.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Veteran goes back to school at 73 years old

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You’re never too old to go back to school, even in your seventies. An army veteran wants to spread that message after graduating from Laredo College at 71 years old. ”If you want to do anything with your life, education is going to be the most...
Educationiotwreport.com

Courageous 9 Year-Old at School Board Meeting

Children are closer to God than we are as adults. And progressive are waiting zero time attacking your children. How much cognitive dissidence racks the brain of a progressive. It must be fierce. Stupid idiots…. If people could simply, by the self, stop lying, I will sing a Carpenters song.
Educationkidfriendlydc.com

Start Thinking Fall: After School Programs with Enrichment Matters

While it’s a busy time for end-of-school-year activities and summer plans, fall is just a few months away, and it’s good time to start planning for it! We know that over this past year, lots of kids have missed participating in fun, in-person enrichment classes — sports, STEM, dance, pottery, chess, and more — and are excited to return to them. As things slowly start to make their way back to normal, many great, area companies in the DC area are also looking forward to teaching students in-person once again.
Educationthevibes.com

MoE wants earlier school start for exam-year students

KUALA LUMPUR – The Education Ministry (MoE) has proposed to the National Security Council (NSC) that students in examination classes be allowed to return to school earlier than stipulated in Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan. Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said to support the move, MoE...
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
SocietyReal News Network

How an entire Black community was poisoned

What does ‘environmental racism’ mean? What does it look like in practice? When researchers discovered that residents of the small, unincorporated, predominantly Black community of Tallevast, Florida, were experiencing abnormally high rates of cancer and miscarriages, it was clear that something was wrong. Tallevast, a town shaped by the legacy of segregation, is the site of the now-defunct Loral American Beryllium Company, which was purchased in 1996 by Lockheed Martin, the largest defense contractor in the world.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom of terminally ill child responds to abusive note she received for parking in disabled spot

The mom of a terminally ill child was furious after she found a hateful note on the windshield of her car, accusing her of stealing the parking spot reserved for disabled people at a hospital. Emma Doherty's child, Bobby has gone through countless operations and spent half his life in intensive care. She elaborated on her child's condition on Facebook and replied to the nasty message, reminding people that all disabilities are not visible. Doherty asked people not to write passive-aggressive hateful messages or judge people before actually knowing what they are going through. She found the hateful message on her car when they visited the Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England, reported The Huffington Post.
KidsCNN

My 6-year-old just had his first encounter with racism

(CNN) — A short while ago, my little boy told me something that shattered my world. I had been preparing breakfast for him, watching the early morning sunlight dappling his head, bent in concentration over the card he was busy making. Our companiable hush was only broken when he enquired how to spell "because," and then, several minutes later, "people." I looked over his shoulder -- the carefully inscribed message was poignant but full of kindness.
SocietyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Come On People!’ 9-Year-Old Girl Confronts School Board Over BLM Posters

A 9-year-old girl was seen on video criticizing her school board for putting Black Lives Matter posters around her school, despite a ban on political posters. The student, who said her name was Novalee, spoke at a Lakeville Area School Board meeting in Minnesota on June 8 where she said she saw signs about Black Lives Matter and poet Amanda Gorman on her teacher’s wall at Lakeview Elementary School. Novalee said these posters go against what the board said prior about having no politics in school.
Family Relationships22 Words

Mom Beats the Odds and Graduates From High School With 2-Year-Old

Though the rate of teen pregnancy in America is dropping considerably every year, it still happens. And in most cases, the mother has to, unfortunately, drop out of high school to care of her new baby. However, that wasn't the case for Odalis Contreras because when she fell pregnant in her sophomore year, she was determined to have her baby and complete her education for the good of her child.
Salisbury, NCPosted by
WGAU

12-year-old graduates high school and college in same week

SALISBURY, N.C. — Mike Wimmer, from Salisbury, North Carolina, graduated from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21 with a 4.0 GPA and an associate degree. A week later, he graduated from Concord Academy High School with a 5.45 GPA as valedictorian. In just a year, Mike finished two years of...