Dayton, OH

1 taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Dispatch tells us crews responded to the 200 block of South Euclid Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after hearing shots fired in the area.

>>3 killed, 4 injured during early morning shooting in Cleveland

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for their injury according to dispatch.

The extent of the person’s injury is unknown at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

