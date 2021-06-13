1 taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Dispatch tells us crews responded to the 200 block of South Euclid Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after hearing shots fired in the area.

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for their injury according to dispatch.

The extent of the person’s injury is unknown at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

