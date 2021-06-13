AMN Reviews: Grant Evans – Calender Moth (self-released)

Maybe the real treasures are the friends we made up along the way…. On paper, Beth had it made: a manager within her parents’ company primed to take the CEO position and engaged to a “minted” man, all the puzzle pieces were falling into place for the young Englishwoman. In practice, everything was falling apart — in truth, she and her sister were rivals, both vying for the top spot in the event of their father’s passing, and her fiancé, Jake, had just called it quits on their upcoming nuptials. The straw that broke the camel’s back? The farm down the street — the one place where she had experienced true happiness — had just been sold, and builders would arrive the next week to turn it into a solar farm. Panicked, she turns to the only friend who can help her with some unfinished business before the week is out, and the pair begin rooting around for buried treasure — will they uncover far more than Beth bargained for?