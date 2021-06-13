Cancel
AMN Reviews: Grant Evans – Calender Moth (self-released)

By Mike
 9 days ago

Grant Evans has traded individually and group-wise under a number of noms-de-musique, including Nova Scotian Arms, whose relatively hushed avant-ambient introduced the present reviewer to his work about a decade ago. So Calender Moth comes as a bit of a surprise. Mustering “field recordings, lap harp, feedback, tape machine loops,...

AMN Reviews: Matthew Shipp / Whit Dickey – Reels (2021; Burning Ambulance Music)

Matthew Shipp and Whit Dickey have a long history together, spanning almost three decades. While they have been parts of numerous trios and quartets, as far as I can tell this is their only duo recording aside from disc 1 of Dickey’s 2020 release, Morph. Nonetheless, after all that time collaborating, one might think that they have run the gamut of sounds and expressions for piano and drums. But that notion is wrong. If anything, Reels is one of their freshest and most compelling efforts.
SYNCHRONY: News, Week in Review & Upcoming Releases (6/11/21)

THIS WEEK IN NEWS (6/05/21 – 6/11/21) Chilean death/black metal crew BLACK CEREMONIAL KULT have returned to the fire with a new EP or, more accurately their first official EP after several splits and demo tapes over the last several years. Godz ov War Productions have announced they will release ‘Crowned in Chaos‘ this coming June 14th on CD, LP, cassette tape and digitally. At nearly 40 minutes long this is more or less their long awaited debut at this point and I’m looking forward to it next week. For now check out a preview track over on Bandcamp: [LINK]
AMN Reviews: Karris Vasseur Duo – A Step in the Dark Stirs the Fire (2021; Bandcamp)

During the pandemic lockdown, noisy Chicago improviser Reid Karris recorded a number of tracks using assorted percussion instruments, such as metal bowls, springboxes, and skatchboxes. He sent these to French guitarist Christian Vasseur, who assembled them into pieces by adding his own mohan veena playing and electronic processing (the mohan veena is something of a cross between a sitar and acoustic guitar). The results are captured on the eleven recordings found on A Step in the Dark Stirs the Fire.
Featured Album: Dabin Ryu – ‘Wall’ (Self Release)

Dabin Ryu is no dabbler in the jazz world. The South Korean-born pianist and composer earned a degree in Jazz Performance and Composition at Berklee College of Music and a Masters in Jazz Studies at Manhattan School of Music. As a student, she came under the tutelage of jazz greats including Joanne Brackeen, Ralph Peterson and Buster Williams, and she’s performed with the likes of Kurt Elling, Rodney Jones and Carl Allen, among others. Ryu’s debut recording, Wall, showcases her talents as a player, composer and arranger throughout the course of 10 original tunes that span settings from nonet to duo to solo piano and a wide range of influences. Whether she’s delving into a hard bop-inspired groover or a more modern iteration with a funky backbeat, Ryu excels with her ensemble writing.
ALBUM REVIEW: The Shadowthrone (re-release) – Satyricon

There is an argument that SATYRICON took something of a step backwards with their sophomore album The Shadowthrone. It features far less of the melodic experimentation that was present in their debut, Dark Medieval Times, and far more ‘straightforward’ black metal riffing. There is certainly an argument there and music...
Past To Future releases Motor Town Bass Vol. 2 for Kontakt

Past To Future has returned with another volume of its Motown inspired bass guitar libraries for Kontakt. Motor Town Bass Vol. 2 brings the sounds of a Höfner bass guitar recorded with multiple articulations and round robins. Our first Motown Bass, to which we have dedicated to the legend James...
Spitfire Audio Contemporary Drama Toolkit review

CDT’s captivating sound palettes will easily underscore the drama in any scene, encouraging composers to musically express their reactions to picture. With the majority of modern television, cinema and trailer scores, epic bombast and size have been supplanted by subtler arrangements. These more delicate undercurrents weave throughout the drama, enhancing tension, underscoring emotional upheaval and keeping our focus squarely on the screen. This amorphous sound that organically shifts in tandem with the visual action is increasingly in vogue.
The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition)

About The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition) Instant #1 bestseller! A deeply moving collection of personal essays from John Green, the author of The Fault in Our Stars and Turtles All the Way Down. “The perfect book for right now.” –People. “The Anthropocene Reviewed is essential to the human conversation.” –Library...
Movie Review – Wish Dragon (2021)

Directed by Chris Appelhans. Featuring the voice talents of Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, John Cho, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Will Yun Lee. When working class college student Din (Jimmy Wong) comes into possession of a tea pot containing a pompous Wish Dragon named Long (John Cho), he is granted three wishes. Despite Long’s assertions that he should use his newfound magic to gain extraordinary wealth, he instead endeavours to use them to reconnect with his wealthy childhood friend, Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). However, Din is not the only one who knows about the Wish Dragon. There are others searching for the tea pot, and they will stop at nothing to get their hands on it.
OPETH Bassist MARTIN MENDEZ's WHITE STONES To Release 'Dancing Into Oblivion' Album

As bassist of prog legends OPETH, Martín Méndez has gained worldwide popularity and now he returns with another virtuous death metal crusher that captures the fear, loss of control and despair of lockdown in eight new tracks. For "Dancing Into Oblivion", his project WHITE STONES goes further down the path of progressive extreme metal with haunting growls, jazz-induced intermezzi and an incredible level of technical perfection.
Free Melodic House Drum Kit

Let us know that they’ve teamed up with the producer trio Diode Eins to release a free Melodic House / Techno sample pack, Golden Hour. The free House drum kit features drum shots, loops, and bonus material taken from Diode Eins‘s latest album Golden Hour. The kit comes with 43...
The Magnificent Trufflepigs Review (PC)

Maybe the real treasures are the friends we made up along the way…. On paper, Beth had it made: a manager within her parents’ company primed to take the CEO position and engaged to a “minted” man, all the puzzle pieces were falling into place for the young Englishwoman. In practice, everything was falling apart — in truth, she and her sister were rivals, both vying for the top spot in the event of their father’s passing, and her fiancé, Jake, had just called it quits on their upcoming nuptials. The straw that broke the camel’s back? The farm down the street — the one place where she had experienced true happiness — had just been sold, and builders would arrive the next week to turn it into a solar farm. Panicked, she turns to the only friend who can help her with some unfinished business before the week is out, and the pair begin rooting around for buried treasure — will they uncover far more than Beth bargained for?
Spitfire’s Albion Solstice is a cornucopia of modern, folk and traditional instruments for media composers

Spitfire Audio has announced Albion Solstice, a massive sample library of folk, modern and heritage instruments for the modern composer. Offering instruments from Celtic fiddles and the Swedish nyckelharpa to modular synths, electric experimental guitar textures and more, the massive library breaks down into three sections: Solstice Orchestra, Cassette Orchestra and Drone Grid.
Alina Bzhezhinska’s Hip-Harp Collective hypnotise and heal at Jazz Cafe

Emulating the sounds of your heroes while avoiding all hints of ‘tribute act’ is no mean feat. This is only compounded by the harp’s idiosyncratic nature – still seldom-heard in jazz save for Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane’s iconic past explorations. Alice’s Journey in Satchidananda recently turned 50, as did Ashby’s Afro-Harping, and Hip Harp - after which Alina Bzhezhinska’s band is named - is a decade older still. And even the most evergreen of old records deserves a rework after having been played, sampled, and studied so many times over.