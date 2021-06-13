Cancel
Imagine what would happen if the GOP treated the 1/6 riots like they treated Benghazi | John A. Tures

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
 9 days ago
By John A. Tures

A decade ago, there were more than a half-dozen Congressional committees investigating the attack upon the U.S. Consular Office in Benghazi, Libya.

Yet chances are dimming for even a single Congressional investigation of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol itself on January 6, 2021. But Congress should not be barred from investigating an attempt to overturn the election results by force.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is right; we need a second vote, free from political pressure.

As of October of 2012, there were more than seven Congressional probes of the Benghazi attack, mostly led by Republicans.  These included (1) the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, (2) The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, (3) the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, (4) The House Committee on Foreign Affairs, (5) The House Committee on the Judiciary, (6) The House Committee on Armed Services, and (7) The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. There’s also (8) The House Select Committee on Benghazi.This list does not account for non-Congressional investigations of the terror attack.

The Poynter Institute’s Politfact found this of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s view of the findings: “As for her comment that there was no overt wrongdoing, just room for improvement, that’s a rosy assessment. But it is also largely accurate.”

But the Benghazi probes had “done their job,” according to then Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, who had this to say about all of those investigations.

“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today?” McCarthy, now the House Minority Leader, said. “Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would’ve known any of that had happened had we not fought and made that happen.”

Yes, the politics of a Capitol riot commission are tough. But it’s work that needs to be done | Fletcher McClellan

Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-SC., who helped the panel, rushed to insist that these hearings unbiased, but the damage by McCarthy was done. It was a major reason why McCarthy was pushed aside as a replacement for then House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, by Republicans who selected U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, of Wisconsin, instead.

Democrats gave in to Republican demands on membership, subpoena power, composition, and modeled the committee to investigate the attack along the lines of the 9/11 Commission .

But even this bending-over-backwards wasn’t enough to satisfy McCarthy or U.S. Senate Republican leaders, who voted down this investigation. It will be up to the Justice Department to investigate the crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, not necessarily a bipartisan affair.

Why is Joe Manchin? What the Dems really need to do about their W.Va problem | John L. Micek

For the Republican leadership, this isn’t about giving the Democrats an edge, or having their brand look terrible.  Folks have already made up their minds that it was either a terrible coup attempt or simply a group of peaceful protesters calmly pleading their case in a nonviolent fashion.

And everyone’s already seen the videos of what really happened, and don’t need someone else to try and explain that they didn’t see what they did see. t’s about having to repeat, under oath, what they said to President Trump when they pleaded with him to call off the attackers.

They’ve seen what’s happened to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the caucus, and how every member of Congress who voted to impeach Trump got a host of primary challengers.

And they have already faced Trump’s wrath once already, and aren’t itching to make him angry again, especially given that he has a chance to win another term, and exact his revenge upon all who ever stood up to him, or even disagreed with him, or didn’t loudly defend him.

Opinion Contributor John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Ga. His work appears frequently on the Capital-Star’s Commentary Page. Readers may email him at jtures@lagrange.edu , and follow him on Twitter at @JohnTures2 .

The post Imagine what would happen if the GOP treated the 1/6 riots like they treated Benghazi | John A. Tures appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘It’s all politics, it’s all garbage’: Voting against medals for cops, 21 Republicans hit a new low in insurrection denial | John L. Micek

So just how desperate are some Republicans to deny the reality of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol? Desperate enough that 21 of them voted against a slam-dunk of a bill earlier this week awarding one of the country’s highest civilian honors, the Congressional Gold Medal, to the law enforcement officers who defended […] The post ‘It’s all politics, it’s all garbage’: Voting against medals for cops, 21 Republicans hit a new low in insurrection denial | John L. Micek appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-W.Va? How the Dem Senate hopeful is trying to turn progressive rage over Joe Manchin into votes | Monday Morning Coffee

Channeling grasoots rage may pay off in the short-term. But will it play in the clubby confines of the Senate Democratic conference? The post U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-W.Va? How the Dem Senate hopeful is trying to turn progressive rage over Joe Manchin into votes | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Harris casts tiebreaking vote to confirm OPM nominee

Vice President Harris returned to the Senate chamber on Tuesday to cast a tiebreaking vote, confirming President Biden 's nominee for the director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Senators voted 50-50 along party lines to confirm Kiran Ahuja as OMP director after her confirmation was held up by...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats’ bid to rewrite US voting laws is blocked by GOP in Senate

An effort by congressional Democrats to rewrite U.S. election and voting laws stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition. The bill, known as the For the People Act, represented a breathtaking federal infringement on states’ authority to conduct their own elections without fraud — and one meant to ultimately benefit Democrats, Republicans have argued.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer, Pelosi meeting with White House on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will meet with White House officials on Wednesday to talk about the path forward on infrastructure. Schumer told Senate Democrats during their closed-door caucus lunch on Tuesday that he and Pelosi will meet with the officials to discuss...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court battle could wreak havoc with Biden's 2020 agenda

Liberal activists fearful of Democrats losing control of the Senate are pushing for stalwart liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to retire this year, but Democratic senators don’t share their enthusiasm, knowing a fall confirmation battle could quickly become a partisan circus. Senators say it’s entirely up to Breyer, who is 82...
Congress & Courtsnsjonline.com

Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate is set for a key vote Tuesday on a sweeping federal takeover of voting and election laws, setting up a dramatic test of Democratic unity on a top priority that Republicans are vowing to block. Democrats appeared to be coalescing around changes to the bill...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Republicans pulled a bait-and-switch on voting rights. Democrats can’t let them do it on infrastructure.

In March, the House passed the voting rights bill known as the For the People Act. Since then, it has languished in the Senate, while Sen. Joe Manchin III (D.-W.Va.) insisted on finding 10 Republican votes for a filibuster-proof deal. GOP senators praised his fervor for compromise — only to turn around last week and come out united against his proposal. After weeks of hope that dedication to a bipartisan process would prove productive, Democrats have been left with nothing. As Congress turns to infrastructure, they can’t let the same farce play out again.