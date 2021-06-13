‘Tails and Tales’ for Sampson summer

Just a few of the grand prizes for top winners in the Reading Challenge Competition. The stack of prizes for kids to win are numerous. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Sampson-Clinton Public Library System has begun registration for its annual Summer Reading program, with this year’s program going mainly virtual. Young children have plenty of reasons to be excited again for the program as prize glory awaits those that read like crazy.

The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Tails and Tales,” which will explore a variety of stories that all involve animals and especially those with tails. Those who are rising kindergartners through sixth grade that want to participate can register from now until July 12.

“Our annual Summer Reading Program is separated into two components,” said children’s librarian Tiffany Savage. “The first is our offer of the Reading Challenge Competition. During this challenge the kids put down a number of books they like to read for their reading goal.”

“The more books they read the more times their names will be entered into prize drawings,” Savage continued. “Prizes such as donated gift certificates from local businesses. Along with goodies like candy kits, building block sets, reading lights and the list could go on.”

The Reading Challenge Competition starts on June 21 and extends through July 23. She then went on to shed light on the second component of the program.

“The second part is that we have virtual programming which is all completely free,” Savage added. “It will be offered on Facebook and our county website.”

The Virtual Program will be weekly 30-minute sessions beginning on June 7 and extending through Aug. 27.

Savage then touched on her gratefulness to those in the community that have helped bring the program together, specially with the pandemic.

“I just want to thank our sponsors from Newton Grove, Garland, Roseboro and Clinton,” Savage said. “They’ve poured their heart out in support for this year because they really wanted to support the kids. Because, as we know, the pandemic really limited how much in person instruction the kids have had.”

She also highlighted the importance of having kids partake in this program as reading does so much positivity for their minds and helps teachers.

“A crucial thing before the pandemic was to maintain our combat on reading loss. Reading books is a key way to combat this but what makes it worse is that teachers face double work this coming year from that lack of instruction.”

“So, we want to encourage literacy because if they can’t do anything else; long as they keep their minds active this is a solution that can help them,” she added.

Also of note, is that kids that are involved in the program don’t have to read themed books about animals if they choose not to. They are free to read what they like but the options for animal themed books is always open. Another bonus it that kids already part of another reading program such as one’s through their school’s. The books they read there can be used towards completion of their reading log.

Registration can be done by visiting the Sampson County website at Library Services, at www.sampsonnc.com/departments/library_services/index.php; in person at any of the library locations in the county; or over the phone, at 910-592-4153.

Those that opt to register over the phone will need to pick up the reading log at their designated registered branch.

“I’m excited that we’ve been having our foot traffic in the library increased and I’m very excited about that,” Savage remarked. “Just seeing the little faces again and helping them get their books. Just the excitement they have on their faces to comeback into the library. I’m very thankful for it and I’m so happy to see these faces because it means we made it through.”