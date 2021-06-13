Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Mercedes Ridenour

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 9 days ago

After a long life filled with adventures and laughter, Meg Ridenour (nee Luisa Mercedes Aviles) passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2021. Over her 87 years, Meg lived a full and active life with family and friends. Moving around the country with her parents for her dad’s career as a college professor instilled in Meg a lifelong love of travel. Meg married William (Bill) Ridenour on August 1, 1952, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Together, they traveled far and wide during Bill’s career in the United States Air Force.

www.union-bulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Obituaries
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Las Vegas#Boy Scouts#Pta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.