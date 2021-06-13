Mercedes Ridenour
After a long life filled with adventures and laughter, Meg Ridenour (nee Luisa Mercedes Aviles) passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2021. Over her 87 years, Meg lived a full and active life with family and friends. Moving around the country with her parents for her dad's career as a college professor instilled in Meg a lifelong love of travel. Meg married William (Bill) Ridenour on August 1, 1952, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Together, they traveled far and wide during Bill's career in the United States Air Force.