Letter to editor: Artificial turf not only phony, but also harmful to the environment
I was happy to hear at [last] week’s Town Council meeting, attention drawn to the important environmental issue of synthetic turf. While it may be tempting to be done with a lawn once and for all — and to replace the imperfect natural lawn with the "perfect" looking synthetic turf — imitation grass is not the eco-friendly alternative to natural groundcoversthat some people might suggest.www.palmbeachdailynews.com