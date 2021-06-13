Cancel
The Best Turkey and Chicken Hot Dogs You Can Buy at the Store or Online

By Joe Sevie r
Epicurious
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Can there really be that much of a difference between the best turkey hot dogs and the best chicken hot dogs?” we asked ourselves as we fired up the grill and gathered around a picnic table for another Epicurious blind taste test—the first one we’ve conducted together since March 2020. The answer: Yes, absolutely. The two dogs are alike in animal kingdom only; otherwise, they have distinct characteristics that I’ll get into down below. Our top-rated poultry dog turned out to be turkey, but it does come with a caveat: Ferndale Market Uncured Turkey Wieners are made with a natural lamb casing. If you’re opting for turkey or chicken hot dogs because you avoid red meat, the Ferndale option might not be what you’re looking for. We picked a few other top dogs, though, too, so keep scrolling to find out our methodology and the full list of contenders, including your new favorite grilling-weekend staple.

