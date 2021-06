The ocean conjures images of vacations, leisure time spent on the water, and mysteries of the deep. But how often do we consider the way the ocean impacts our daily lives? In fact, the ocean makes life as we know it possible. In addition to being a source of commerce — more than 3 billion people depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihood — the ocean provides half the oxygen we breathe, is the source of 20 percent of the animal protein that we eat, and absorbs as much as half of the carbon emissions produced in the last century. On top of all of that, the ocean is home to 80 percent of all life on Earth. It is time to rethink the role humanity plays in the health of our ocean and, consequently, the planet.