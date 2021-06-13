Cancel
Kevin Hart says he ‘doesn’t give a s***’ about ‘cancel culture’ as he addresses 2018 Oscar hosting exit

By Isobel Lewis
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Kevin Hart has shared his thoughts on “ cancel culture ” while discussing his decision to step down from presenting the Oscars in 2018.

The comedian had been due to host the Academy Awards three years ago, but faced pressure to quit after old homophobic tweets and stand-up footage of his resurfaced online.

He initially refused to apologise, claiming he had done so in the past, but later stepped down and said he was sorry for his “insensitive words”.

Speaking to The Sunday Times , Hart said that he doesn’t “give a s***” about so-called “cancel culture”, but that people should be more forgiving of past behaviour.

“If people want to pull up stuff, go back to the same tweets of old, go ahead. There is nothing I can do,” he said.

“You’re looking at a younger version of myself. A comedian trying to be funny and, at that attempt, failing. Apologies were made. I understand now how it comes off. I look back and cringe. So it’s growth. It’s about growth.”

Hart continued: “I mean, I personally don’t give a shit about [cancel culture]. If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But… when you’re talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’ Shut the f*** up! What are you talking about?

“I’ve been cancelled, what, three or four times? Never bothered,” he added. “If you allow it to have an effect on you, it will. Personally? That’s not how I operate. I understand people are human. Everyone can change.”

