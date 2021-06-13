We, like the Brood X cicadas, must be wise with the time we have

I’ve been all in for the cicada mania and invasion this summer. I’m not really a die-hard bug person, but I have always been captivated by certain insects. I think praying mantises have a cool and creepy swagger, and I am soothed by the night swarm chirpings of crickets during the summer evenings when I visit my mother in Athens. Cicadas, more specifically the periodical Brood X that are taking over the eastern United States until the end of July, are the current insect rock stars because we will not see them again until 2038.