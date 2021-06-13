The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 Release Date
The vastly popular American series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, is a sports comedy-drama, premiering and streaming on Disney+ from March 26, 2021. Following the highly successful film, The Mighty Ducks, released in 1992, streaming platform Disney+, commissioned the making of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers into a television and streaming series for a wider audience. Initially, filming for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers was scheduled to begin in February 2020, and end in June 2020. This was delayed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.centralrecorder.com