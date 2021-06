Rising open-wheel star David Malukas, from Chicago, Ill., will lead a high-quality field of drivers representing nine different nations at this weekend’s eagerly anticipated Indy Lights Grand Prix of Detroit Presented by Cooper Tires. The event will be held in support of the NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and marks the return of the top rung on the widely acclaimed Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel driver development ladder to the challenging The Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit for the first time since 2012 and only the second time in the past 21 years.