Greenville, TX

Flag Day ceremony scheduled Monday

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
 9 days ago
Area residents will be gathering together Monday evening to offer a salute to the United States flag.

The Greenville Elks Lodge, at 3507 Wesley Street has scheduled its annual Flag Day ceremony, starting at 5:45 p.m. Monday. The observance will include speakers, refreshments including watermelon and cookies, a salute to the history of the flag and the joining in with the nationwide recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Ambassador Fletcher Warren Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the Elks Lodge traditionally host the event, which is timed to coincide with the “Pause for the Pledge”, the moment at 6 p.m. local time when everyone across the nation is asked to join in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Since 1988 the Ambassador Fletcher Warren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has helped promote patriotism through educational programs at area schools, such as oratory contests and citizenship awards. Former Greenville Mayor "Pete" Gladding asked the organization to take over the city's annual Flag Day ceremony and to keep it going.

Greenville, TX
