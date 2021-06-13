Affordable housing block to be built in Bedminster

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Profuse thanks to Henry Gorfein for making Ron Maxwell’s case. In his letter to the editor (“The future most of us want,” June 10) Mr. Gorfein brings our attention to lower-priced homes currently on the market. Mr. Akre can easily purchase these properties and have them ready to rent at affordable rates to the same families he says he wants to help by building his housing development. The costs are less than new construction, he can help the designated families immediately instead of years from now, and there’s no negative impact to the community.