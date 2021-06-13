Cancel
Affordable housing block to be built in Bedminster

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new housing development is set to replace a former health centre and betting shop in the south of Bristol. The city council unanimously approved the plans for 36 flats in Bedminster. It will replace The St John's Lane Health Centre which has been empty since 2018 and a betting...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Association#Housing Development#Bedminster#Uk#The City Council#United Communities#Green#Ldrs#Labour#Bbc West
