Nefarious Enemies

A new update is available now for the roguelite party-based deck-building RPG, Gordian Quest, bringing the Campaign Act 3, which features new enemies, locations, NPCs, quests, and gameplay mechanics as your parties venture to the icy mountains of the Faded Peaks. Other features of the update include a Skirmish PvP Mode, as well as new realm mode bosses, and more. In Gordian Quest, form parties of heroes and lead and manage them on challenging missions, helping them forge bonds and discover new skills. Be fearless and unwavering as you work to unravel the curses laid upon the lands and defeat the ultimate evil at the heart of it all. Gordian Quest is available in early access for PC on Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO