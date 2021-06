TEL AVIV: Israel's parliament is set to vote on Sunday on a new government that will oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power after an uninterrupted twelve years at the helm of affairs. — The prospective government - an unprecedented coalition of ideologically divergent political parties drawn from the Right, the Left and the Centre, along with an Arab party - has a razor-thin majority of one seat. The Knesset (Israeli parliament) is scheduled to meet at 4 PM local time and sans last-minute grand surprises, Naftali Bennett, an old-time associate of Netanyahu and leader of the right-wing Yamina party, would take over the mantle from his one time mentor leading a fragile government with a razor-thin majority of 61 lawmakers in a 120 member house.