Manchester City romped to victory with swagger and plenty of style in Belgium on Tuesday night to sink Club Brugge 5-1 and reassert themselves in Group A of the Champions League. Here is how the players rated:Ederson, 6: A relatively quiet night but still drawn into action on a couple of occasions in the second half especially, and seemed to have proved himself up to the task of maintaining City’s clean sheet until Hans Vanaken’s late goal. Kyle Walker, 8: A rare goal was just reward for a probing performance down the right side, constantly asking questions and delivering dangerously....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO