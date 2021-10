The news that the influential Abdoulaye Doucoure had suffered a stress fracture to his foot during last weekend’s match against West Ham United and would subsequently be out for a month or more, served to bring the mood of Evertonians down somewhat this week. The dynamic midfielder has combined stalwart defending with an attacking verve and a committed attitude so far this season, eclipsing his more than decent efforts last term. In lieu of the Frenchman’s services, theories as to how the Toffees would cope in his absence abounded, but in Friday’s pre-game press conference manager Rafa Benitez seemed to hint that a player would simply be swapped in.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO