England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday against Croatia on home soil at Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate and the rest of the country will be hoping for a better turn of luck than then the two countries last met at international competition. No penalties to worry about yet but everyone likes to start with a win. The game is free to watch in 4K on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to tune into England vs Croatia wherever you are in the world.