Today’s Yahrtzeits and History – 3 Tammuz

 11 days ago

Rav Yosef Chaim Shneur Kotler, rosh yeshivas Lakewood (1982). Rav Schneur passed away on the nineteenth year, seventh month and second day after assuming his Rosh Yeshiva position; equal to the day to the tenure of his father as Rosh Yeshiva of Lakewood. This extraordinary phenomenon was spoken of throughout the Torah world as a sign that in shamayim he was considered a worthy son, disciple and successor who carried on his father’s mission to build Torah with total devotion.

Today, 30 Sivan/June 10, is the fourth yahrtzeit of Rabbi Meir Zlotowitz z”l, the founder, president, and visionary behind ArtScroll/Mesorah. During his forty years at the helm of Artscroll, he spearheaded “The ArtScroll Revolution,” changing the Jewish world by bringing Torah and Jewish awareness to hundreds of thousands of our brethren all over the world.
Rabbi Dov Loketch, a rabbi and historian in Detroit, MI presents a fascinating overview of the Frierdiker Rebbe’s peril in Communist Russia and Nazi Warsaw and his miraculous rescue. Rav Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, the sixth Rebbe of Lubavitch, was born on Tamuz 12, 5640 (1880) in the town of Lubavitch....
How can one choose his shirt from a pile of different types of clothing and not transgress borer on Shabbos?. What does one do if there is a power outage on Shabbos?. These and numerous other questions are impossible to answer unless one has a thorough knowledge of the laws of Shabbos. Shabbos comes about once a week, so if a person is not well-versed in its intricacies, then it is inevitable that transgressions will take place. It is wonderful to read one of the many books that give basic laws, but to really understand the halachos and know how to apply them, it is essential to learn Hilchos Shabbos with the background discussion of the Gemara and commentators.
This week, we celebrated Yud Beis-Yud Gimmel Tammuz, commemorating the 1927 release of the Previous Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, known as the Rebbe RaYaTz, from his imprisonment in Soviet Russia. His crime was working to strengthen Torah study and the practice of Judaism. If there are observant Jews in...
There is an unknown empire that is barely mentioned in western history books, education institutions, in the media or in Hollywood. The name is not mentioned anywhere especially in the West, and that is why most people never heard about it. It was called Khazaria, it was an empire that still remains relatively unknown today.
In the prologue to his popular history of the Arab-Israeli conflict, The Iron Wall: Israel and the Arab World (first published by W. W. Norton & Co., 2000), professor Avi Shlaim of Oxford University claimed the following (p. 3):. The publication of [Theodor Herzl’s] The Jewish State evoked various reactions...
Chanukah was approaching, and the first-grade teacher wanted to give his class a fun assignment. He asked his students to draw a picture of something they were thankful for, and at the end, they would hang them all together in a collage. Most of the students drew Chanukah-related images, but Yaakov drew a different kind of picture. Yaakov was a different kind of boy. He came from a disadvantaged family, he struggled in school, and he had trouble making friends. As the other children played, Yaakov was likely to stay back and stand by his teacher’s side.
For the past few decades, America’s Jewish community has been on a honeymoon of sorts. Jews have been a part of the United States since the 1776 War of Independence when approximately 2,000 Jews lived in the country. Jewish emigration to America began in the early 1800s, primarily to the South, to cities such as Charleston and Savannah, expanding in the 19th century to New York and elsewhere around the nation. The first mass emigration to the United States, however, took place during the last two decades of the 19th century and the first quarter of the 20th. Almost 3 million European Jews came to America during this period.
The source of ancient Egypt’s copper during a time of turmoil has been uncovered by researchers using lead isotope analysis. A new study published by a team led by Shirly Ben-Dor Evian in the Journal of Archaeological Science reveals that the material, found inside four 3,000-year-old bronze funerary figurines called ushabtis, was sourced from the Arabah region in an area south of what is now Israel.
JERUSALEM -- Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the runup to last month's 11-day Gaza war and...
For decades, American Jewish institutions have made it a priority to teach kids about Israel. Learning about the Jewish state is a key part of the curricula and programming at schools, camps, and community organizations around the country, with Israel often depicted as a miraculous entity locked in righteous battle with irrational Arab foes.
The great American civil rights warrior, Martin Luther King, said way back in 1968 in response to a question from a student attacking Zionism, “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews. You’re talking Antisemitism.”. Today there are many people who say they are only anti-Zionistic and not anti-Semitic. They try...
This is us—American Jewry in the early 21st century—(mostly) divided, and yet in no way a monolith; we somehow stand as one people. According to the latest Pew Research Center survey of Jewish Americans in 2020—a prior version of the survey was rolled out in 2013—we embody myriad contradictions. Solicited through mail and online questionnaires from November 2019 to June 2020, the responses of 4,718 Jews across the country reveal more gradations than the 2013 findings. If this survey were a photograph, it would show gray on gray versus a black-and-white picture.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – A group of Malaysian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has urged Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam to remain consistent with their stance on Palestinian issues. The call was made by the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia (MAPIM), the World Mosque for Defending Al-Aqsa (MANAR), the Secretariat...
Today in Islamophobia: The conservative Australian People’s Party’s (ÖVP) is using the term, ‘political islam’ to criminalize and surveil Muslim citizens, while in France, President Emmanuel Macron has submitted a bill to the French Parliament which would allow the state to close houses of worship without a court order, as China preemptively issues an investigative order into Canadian indigenous human rights violations in advance of a Canadian call to investigate Chinese state crimes against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Our recommended read of the day is by Valerie Lucznikowska on the need to close Guantanamo Bay prison for good. This and more below:
KIBBUTZ NIR DAVID, Israel — A whimsical chain of inflatable rafts tethered together by a flimsy rope floated along the Asi, a gentle stream that runs for a mile through a sunbaked plain in northern Israel. The boats were packed with residents of the area, their children and day trippers...
On June 15, 2021, Israeli far-right nationalists took part in a flag-waving march through occupied East Jerusalem. The so-called March of the Flags beats the drums of colonialism – it is an open celebration of the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 occupation of the city’s eastern part. The Israeli government decided shortly after the end of the 1967 war to annex East Jerusalem into the State of Israel. Israel had already violated a 1949 UN decision to internationalize Jerusalem by moving its governmental offices from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Photograph by Amir Levy / Getty In 2013, David Remnick revealed a profile of Naftali Bennett. Remnick wrote that Bennett was one thing new in Israeli politics, a person who would “build a sturdy electoral bridge between the religious and the secular, the hilltop outposts of the West Bank and the start-up suburbs.” Though religiously observant, Bennett was cosmopolitan: fluent on Facebook, and as fast to cite “Seinfeld” as he was the Talmud. He had been a frontrunner of the settler motion, and, though he lived in a contemporary home in a well-to-do Tel Aviv suburb, there was no ambiguity about Bennett’s hard-line stance on the Palestinian query. He disdained the peace strategy of an earlier time. “I will do everything in my power to make sure they never get a state,” he advised Remnick. “No more illusions.” Bennett has now unseated his former boss, Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Prime Minister of Israel. Remnick spoke with two writers in the area about this political upheaval. Raja Shehadeh, who is predicated in Ramallah, says that the altering of the guard will imply little on the West Bank, the place the current bloody battle was a propaganda victory for Hamas. Ruth Margalit, who is predicated in Tel Aviv, says that, although the peace motion appears all however lifeless, the altering of a political epoch—and the presence of the first Arab-Israeli social gathering ever represented in the Knesset—needs to be seen as a chance for change.