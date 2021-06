A successful DTM comeback for Mercedes-AMG Team Mücke Motorsport: Maximilian Buhk and his team from Berlin managed to finish in the top 10 right from the first race with seventh place. The traditional Berlin racing team returned to the DTM in Monza with a very special Mercedes-AMG GT3. The bolide is one of three technology carriers in the DTM that is equipped with Space Drive steer-by-wire technology from Schaeffler Paravan Technologie GmbH & Co. KG and manages without any mechanical connection at all between the steering unit and the steering gear. It is intended to provide important data for the further development of Space Drive 3 in the highly competitive GT3 starting field.