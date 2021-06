If you’re a racecar fanatic, you may have dreamt about what it would be like to sit behind the wheel of a bonafide racecar. But, that isn’t a realistic career choice for most people, and the lifestyle of a race car driver can be pretty intense. But, you don’t have to be a true race car driver to enjoy a track experience. Around the US, there are several tracks that will allow you to drive your own car — with some restrictions — whether it be a drag strip or a circular track, and you don’t have to be a professional race car driver to participate.